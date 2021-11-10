Aiken County schools cut quarantines by 89% in a month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts in Aiken, Richmond and Columbia counties have all released their COVID-19 statistics for last week.

Aiken County released its figures on Tuesday, showing a dramatic decline in quarantined students over the past month. Last week, it only had 299 students in quarantine, compared to more than 2,800 four weeks earlier. That’s an 89.4 percent decrease.

Over the course of the month, the district went from 67 positive students to 28, a 58.2 percent decrease.

Here’s a look at the latest statistics for the three districts, which are comparable in enrollment:

Aiken County Public Schools

The district has 22,956 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for last week:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the week ending Nov 5:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Garrett, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hains, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 4 positive students, 38 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Richmond Hill, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Langford, 1 positive student, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 1 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Davidson, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 1 positive student, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The 28,570-student Columbia County School System also released these figures Friday for the week ending Oct. 29:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee

Lakeside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

1 positive employee

