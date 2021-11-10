Aiken County schools cut quarantines by 89% in a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts in Aiken, Richmond and Columbia counties have all released their COVID-19 statistics for last week.
Aiken County released its figures on Tuesday, showing a dramatic decline in quarantined students over the past month. Last week, it only had 299 students in quarantine, compared to more than 2,800 four weeks earlier. That’s an 89.4 percent decrease.
Over the course of the month, the district went from 67 positive students to 28, a 58.2 percent decrease.
Here’s a look at the latest statistics for the three districts, which are comparable in enrollment:
Aiken County Public Schools
The district has 22,956 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for last week:
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the week ending Nov 5:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Garrett, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hains, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 4 positive students, 38 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Richmond Hill, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Langford, 1 positive student, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 1 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Davidson, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 1 positive student, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Columbia County School System
The 28,570-student Columbia County School System also released these figures Friday for the week ending Oct. 29:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Lakeside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 1 positive employee
