Advertisement

For 1st time in months, we have a hospital with no COVID patients

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to fall from the delta-variant surge, the CSRA has hit a milestone: One local hospital has zero coronavirus inpatients.

The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center reported that momentous number Wednesday.

Although the hospital has never seen the volume of COVID cases as some other Augusta hospitals, its patient count is down from the mid to upper teens of a few weeks ago.

MORE | Local blood bank issues critical call for donors as supplies ebb

University Hospital, a local bellwether of the pandemic, saw 167 patients at the peak of the pandemic in January and again on Sept. 7 during the delta surge.

On Wednesday, University was down to 23 inpatients — still what many would call an uncomfortable level but definitely an improvement.

Another indicator of the decline is the number of positive and quarantined students in local school districts.

As recently as early September, Aiken County had more than 5,000 students in quarantine. By the end of last week, that number had dipped to 299.

Local health experts are sounding more upbeat in the past couple of weeks, even predicting there won’t be a post-holiday surge like what’s happened before.

MORE | Local doctors say COVID pill will be a ‘game-changer’

We’re seeing a “big big drop, and it’s consistent and continues,” said Augusta University’s Dr. Rodger MacArthur told News 12 a few days ago.

Doctors cite the number of people who’ve been vaccinated or developed immunity during the delta spike.

“So the CDC estimates now across the U.S. and Georgia over 30 percent of the unvaccinated have probably had a natural exposure. So you add that number to the 50-55 percent with the vaccine and the numbers suggest the virus is running out of targets,” MacArthur said.

He believes the virus is going from the pandemic phase to one where we’ll have little flare-ups here and there instead of a raging wildfire.

The decline in cases isn’t just happening in the CSRA but elsewhere, too.

State Epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek updated the Georgia Board of Public Health about the pandemic Tuesday.

Across Georgia, cases have plateaued, although they remain higher than before the surge, Drenzek said.

One concern is the state saw a steep drop-off in the number of vaccine doses administered in the first week of November compared with the first week of October.

That could change, however, with the recent approval of vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta plant
Dozens sue Augusta plant, alleging exposure to cancer-causing gas
Aiken High School
After fight, gun found in teenager’s book bag at Aiken High School
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler remains missing
A truck hit a power pole and spilled dozens of pallets on Nov. 9, 2021, at West Martintown and...
Aiken County crashes topple power pole, shut train track
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire

Latest News

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools cut quarantines by 89% in a month
The shelves are again nearly bare at Shepeard Community Blood Center.
Local blood bank issues critical call for donors as supplies ebb
Dr. David Schecter
Education roundup: New president named at East Georgia State College
Pfizer logo as seen at the company headquarters.
Local doctors say COVID pill will be a ‘game-changer’