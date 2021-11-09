WATCH LIVE: Here are the hazards of frying a turkey

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America is partnering with the Augusta Fire Department to demonstrate the dangers of frying a turkey.

The event will show the two most common mistakes with turkey frying, including using a frozen turkey and not measuring the oil before adding in the turkey.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving Day is the year’s biggest day for fires. In 2020, physicians and advanced practice providers across the BRCA system saw 28% more burns on Thanksgiving than the daily average for the entire year.

“Thanksgiving is a time to be with your family and enjoy each other’s company and what we’re asking people to do is to be careful,” said Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “Cooking is the biggest cause of home fires and fire injuries, and Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. So, there is no better time to focus on safety. Simple steps like properly thawing a turkey, making sure an adult is in the kitchen watching the food cook, and having a fire extinguisher on standby can make sure your holiday does not turn into a disaster.”

For Thanksgiving cooking safety tips, click here: Keep your Thanksgiving fire free with safety tips from BRCA - Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America (burncenters.com)

