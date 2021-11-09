Advertisement

Gun found in teen’s book bag at Aiken High School

Aiken High School
Aiken High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A young man was arrested after a gun was discovered in his book bag, according to authorities.

It all started just before noon Monday when an officer responded to a fight near the cafeteria at the school, 449 Rutland Drive. Multiple juveniles were involved, and the officer tried to separate the “juvenile offender,” according to a written report of the incident from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Each time the officer grabbed the juvenile by the arm, “he would pull away in attempt to get to other juveniles involved,” the officer wrote.

The juvenile was placed under arrest on an accusation of failure to comply with a public safety officer, according to the report.

Shortly after the incident, the juvenile’s book bag was found by an Aiken High administrator and secured in their office.

A search of the bag yielded a firearm, according to the report.

The juvenile was escorted to the Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters by a guardian and charged with failure to comply, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a handgun by underage person, according to the report.

He was incarcerated by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County

Latest News

Gavel
Ga. top justices hear challenge to Columbia County court split
GreenJackets players in uniform
GreenJackets release home game times for 2022 schedule
A grant from Food Lion help fund a makeover at the Project SMILE food pantry.
Grant makes improvements possible at Sylvania food pantry
Jabari Williams
Hephzibah man charged in string of recent shootings