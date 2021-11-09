Gun found in teen’s book bag at Aiken High School

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A young man was arrested after a gun was discovered in his book bag, according to authorities.

It all started just before noon Monday when an officer responded to a fight near the cafeteria at the school, 449 Rutland Drive. Multiple juveniles were involved, and the officer tried to separate the “juvenile offender,” according to a written report of the incident from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Each time the officer grabbed the juvenile by the arm, “he would pull away in attempt to get to other juveniles involved,” the officer wrote.

The juvenile was placed under arrest on an accusation of failure to comply with a public safety officer, according to the report.

Shortly after the incident, the juvenile’s book bag was found by an Aiken High administrator and secured in their office.

A search of the bag yielded a firearm, according to the report.

The juvenile was escorted to the Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters by a guardian and charged with failure to comply, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a handgun by underage person, according to the report.

He was incarcerated by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the report.

