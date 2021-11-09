State funds could help with backlog of court cases in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Millions of dollars are on the table to help Georgia’s court systems crackdown on violent crime. Governor Brian Kemp just announcing $110 million to help courts move more quickly. So how could this money help the court system in Richmond County?

The judicial circuit’s administrator says right now there are 300 to 400 backlogged cases still waiting to go to trial. This money could help add more staff and bring down those delays.

With hundreds of cases waiting to go to trial – they’ll have to be aggressive.

“These funds will help us implement that more aggressive plan that we have,” said Nolan Martin, Court Administrator, Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Martin believes the money would make a big difference. Georgia suspended jury trials at the start of the year because of COVID. He says that created a backlog in the Augusta Judicial Circuit with hundreds of cases delayed. Before COVID that number would be close to zero. Now it takes two to three months longer than normal for cases to go to trial.

“Not being able to have any jury trials or file any dispositions in January and February caused a little bit of delay in that but the court is aggressively handling that now,” said Martin.

To help handle that – he says the circuit is talking about applying for the money.

“Those funds will be used to provide for additional support services like court reporters, interpreters, extra jury fees and maybe to divert some cases,” he said.

If cases go to trial quicker he hopes that will send a message.

“If you commit a crime, you’ll be charged with it, and you’ll have your day in court,” he said.

With more staff, he says they’ll be able to hold more trials. They could have three or more trials going on at the same time.

