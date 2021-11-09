Separate shootings kill 2 Ga. law enforcement officers

Two Georgia law enforcement officers have died after being shot in separate incidents:

Henry County

McDONOUGH, Ga. - A Georgia police officer has died after being shot last week.

Atlanta-area news outlets report that Henry County police on Monday night announced the death of Officer Paramhans Desai.

Henry County police have identified a suspect as 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, who was still at large.

Officials said Desai was shot last week after answering a domestic disturbance call.

Police announced a $30,000 reward leading to the successful arrest and indictment of Jackson.

Desai joined the Henry County department in 2020. He had worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and DeKalb County Police. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Jackson County

HOSCHTON, Ga. - Authorities say a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has died from a gunshot wound she received when responding to a domestic dispute.

WAGA-TV reported the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as Lena Nicole Marshall.

Officials say Marshall was shot Friday night after responding to a 911 call from a home about a domestic situation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners sought to remove a woman from their home who didn’t live there.

Investigators said when deputies arrived, the woman pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall.

The sheriff’s office says the second deputy returned fire and killed the woman, Jessica Worsham.

