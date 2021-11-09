Advertisement

Warrenville road, train traffic shut down after truck hits bridge

Trestle Pass was closed in Warrenville on Nov. 9, 2021, after a truck hit a railroad overpass.
Trestle Pass was closed in Warrenville on Nov. 9, 2021, after a truck hit a railroad overpass.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A railroad bridge was damaged early Tuesday in Warrenville when it was hit by a truck.

The incident was reported at 7:09 a.m. at Trestle Pass and Main Street, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities reported severe damage to the bridge and were working to shut down train traffic.

Trestle Pass Road was shut down, as well, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Trestle Pass is a small, narrow road linking Augusta Road to Jefferson Davis Highway. In the few blocks the road stretches, it passes under a low railroad overpass. The road is used as a bypass to the railroad crossing at Main Street and Augusta Road.

There were no injuries, according to the patrol and Aiken County deputies.

Damage to the underside of the railroad bridge (left) was visible after it was hit by a garbage truck on Nov. 9, 2021, in Warrenville.(WRDW)

However, authorities don’t believe it’s safe for cars to be driving under the bridge. It will likely be quite some time for the road and railroad bridge to reopen.

Deputies said a garbage caused the damage to the bridge and that there are signs indicating the clearance.

SCHP will be investigating the crash.

