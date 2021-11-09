Plans in motion for new businesses, housing in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New housing, new businesses. There are plenty of plans in motion for new development in downtown Augusta.

Khars Grocery’s Store on Greene Street is transforming into more housing. This is one of the many development sites you’ll find downtown. They’re in the process of turning the old store into 13 apartments. Downtown lost a good amount of business during the pandemic – but surprisingly it gained a lot too. And it just keeps growing.

When COVID forced us indoors many businesses had to close theirs.

“It slowed things down and made me personally just reevaluate what I was doing and what I wanted to do,” said Eric Kinlaw.

Kinlaw is the owner of the newly reopened Bee’s Knees and The Hive.

He said closing the doors at the end of 2020 was, “Sad, disappointing. All the feels, so it was a wild ride.”

But customers have been trickling back in for three months now and business is only supposed to get better.

“We’ve had 51 businesses open up in the last 18 months you’ll see so much more of that. You’ll see just tremendous foot traffic,” said Margaret Woodard, Downtown Development Authority, Executive Director.

Woodard says by 2024 downtown will have thousands of new housing units. Units at the Lamar Building the old Khars Grocery’s Store on Greene Street, Millhouse Station on 11th, and other locations.

“People want to be able to park their car one place and walk around and do everything in their life,” said Kinlaw.

51 new businesses have opened downtown within the last 18 months. County-wide the city issued more than 7,000 new business licenses.

“There should be three times as many businesses that there are now, there’s so many empty storefronts that need to be filled and the more we have down here, the better it is for everybody,” said Kinlaw.

The city also spent $1.6 million in programs to help small businesses make it through the pandemic this year alone. Next year the goal is to really begin making a dent in blight downtown and creating affordable housing.

