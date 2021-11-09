One on One with Richard Rogers│ Next steps for a new James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was quite a setback for the Augusta Coliseum Authority last week when voters turned down a plan to spend nearly $240 million on a new James Brown Arena.

The current arena is 41 years old and officials argued it is outdated and outworn.

But voters denied using increased property taxes to pay the remaining funds needed for a new arena. That means if the Coliseum Authority wants this new arena, it will have to lift some of the burden off taxpayers.

So what’s next?

Cedrick Johnson is chairman of the authority, and he stopped by to talk about it one on one with Richard Rogers.

