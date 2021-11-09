Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Next steps for a new James Brown Arena

By Richard Rogers
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was quite a setback for the Augusta Coliseum Authority last week when voters turned down a plan to spend nearly $240 million on a new James Brown Arena.

The current arena is 41 years old and officials argued it is outdated and outworn.

But voters denied using increased property taxes to pay the remaining funds needed for a new arena. That means if the Coliseum Authority wants this new arena, it will have to lift some of the burden off taxpayers.

So what’s next?

Cedrick Johnson is chairman of the authority, and he stopped by to talk about it one on one with Richard Rogers.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE

With bond defeat, city looks at other ways to fund new arena

Voters turn down James Brown Arena bond in election

Presentation to focus on design of new James Brown Arena

How much will the new James Brown Arena cost you?

Augusta officials back $15M more for new James Brown Arena

Bell Auditorium to stay open as new James Brown Arena built

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire

Latest News

Signs of the season in the CSRA
Signs of the season are popping up all across the CSRA
generic calendar graphic
This weekend: Holiday markets, quilt show, pumpkin smash, more
Holding hands
Local residents, agencies are joining forces to fight suicide
Applications being accepted for 2021 Empty Stocking Fund