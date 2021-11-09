North Augusta holds 17th annual Veterans concert

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 17th annual Veterans concert was held Monday night in North Augusta ahead of Veterans Day to help benefit local Veteran programs in the CSRA.

The concert in North Augusta featured the Savannah Winds and the local orchestra. The concert was held at the Wesley Center of Grace United Methodist Church. Organizers say it honors the Veterans in ways they have never been honored before.

“They have been special treasures and recognized its just a way for everyone to come together and thank the Veterans that we know and love,” said Angela Davis, Chair of Veterans Committee of North Augusta.

All donations went toward the Music Therapy Program at the local VA hospital and Forces United.

