Local doctors say COVID pill will be a ‘game-changer’ in the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local doctors calling Pfizer’s new COVID pill a game-changer in the pandemic. Early trial results show the Pfizer pill could lower your risk of hospitalization and death by 90 percent.

Doctors from AU say the Pfizer COVID-19 pill is in the works for a take at home drug but not a substitute for the vaccine.

“Something that can be a game-changer both here locally, across the United States but also across the world,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche Assistant Vice President Strategic Planning and Pharmacy Services AU.

Doctors at AU say prevention is always better than a cure – so the vaccine is still the best tool to fight COVID. But this pill could be the difference in life and death for a lot of people who are not vaccinated.

“This medication the way it’s being studied today is only after we get sick after we are symptomatic,” he said.

For the Pfizer pill – patients in the study were unvaccinated, with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms, and were considered high risk for hospitalization because of health problems. In comparison the Merck pill lowered the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50 percent, the Pfizer pill reduced those odds by 89 percent.

Pfizer has already started manufacturing the pill and they expect the FDA to approve it in December. The FDA is meeting November 30th to review Merck’s pill.

“So I think that a reasonable timeframe for this is just around the first of the year,” he said.

Dr. Wyche says the best way to prevent COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and the pill is designed for those who can’t or haven’t yet.

“Vaccine is to protect before we get any symptoms which is what its showing what it can do or limit hospitalizations and death and think about this pill for after the factor,” he said.

As for the pill we’ve told you AU has been working on it’s still waiting for FDA review which should be in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.