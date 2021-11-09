Jenkins County schools close after rash of emailed threats

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jenkins County schools were closed Tuesday after multiple emailed threats to staff members and students.

“Our local law enforcement and the GBI have been working on finding the person sending the email threats to our staff and students - and are still working as I write,” Superintendent Tara Cooper wrote late Monday in a message to parents.

In light of the ongoing investigation and a new threat Monday night, administrators decided to cancel school Tuesday.

“We want our staff and students safe, and we want our parents assured of their safety,” Cooper said, adding that the district would provide an update Tuesday, “hopefully with a resolution.”

Although the threats caused cancellation of classes this week, they were well underway last week.

According to the Millen Police Department, the school system says it received an “unsubstantiated email threat” last Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officers were called to monitor Jenkins County Middle and High School campuses Thursday morning. The schools were placed on a level-one lockdown, where exterior doors were locked and visitors could not enter the building.

