Ruling may take month in fight over Columbia County court split

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A case was back in the courtroom regarding Columbia County’s split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit, but don’t expect an answer soon.

The Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday to challenge the split on claims that it was unconstitutional.

Columbia County split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit back in July.

Leaders there say the county is saving $1 million a year because of the decision to split.

But challengers argue the decision was racially motivated after voters in the Augusta Circuit elected their first black district attorney, Jared Williams.

The court has not made a ruling.

Jack Long, the attorney arguing against the judicial split, said a decision “could come out in a week or two, or it could come out in two or three months.”

Before issuing a decision, nine justices will discuss the case, and one will be elected in the group to write up an opinion, then the justices will take a vote.

“I’ve had the Supreme Court of Georgia make a decision in two or three weeks. I’ve had them make it in six or eight months,” Long said.

