Hephzibah man charged in string of recent shootings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah man is facing several charges for a string of shootings across the Augusta area over the past few days.

On Monday, 19-year-old Jabari Williams Jr. was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, two state court bench warrants and criminal damage to property in the second degree, according to arrest records.

Arrest warrants allege Williams fired an AK-47 rifle at three different shootings.

On Saturday at 8:42 p.m., Williams reportedly fired several rounds into a residence at Villa Marie Apartments, located off Deans Bridge Road, arrest warrants state. Four victims were in danger of being struck by bullets.

The next day at 7 p.m., Williams reportedly fired several rounds in a residence on Amsterdam Drive in Augusta. That shooting placed another four victims in danger of being shot, according to arrest warrants.

Around midnight on Monday, another shooting was reported on 2357 Plantation Road in Hephzibah. There, Williams is alleged to have fired rounds at a 2010 Chevy Impala.

Williams was detained and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he is currently being held.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.