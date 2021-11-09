GreenJackets release home game times for 2022 schedule

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East League affiliate of the 2021 World Series Champions Atlanta Braves, have announced the home game times for the next season, as set by Major League Baseball.

Game times from Tuesday through Friday will be 7:05 p.m., while Saturday game times will be 6:05 p.m. Sunday games will start at 1:35 p.m. from April until July 3. They will change to 5:05 p.m. starting July 17, with the exception of May 29 (6:05 p.m.), July 3 (6:05 p.m.) and Sept. 4 (6:05 p.m.)

The GreenJackets will not play on Mondays, as that is a league off day.

The full promotional schedule, including post-game fireworks shows, giveaways and theme nights, will be released by the GreenJackets in the future.

SEE THE SCHEDULE:

This year was the kickoff to the new affiliation with the Atlanta Braves, having accepted back in February. The Augusta GreenJackets also saw success off the field, ranking No. 1 in the Low-A League in attendance (out of 30) and ranked in the Top 20 in all of Minor League Baseball (out of 120).

