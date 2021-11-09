Advertisement

GreenJackets release home game times for 2022 schedule

GreenJackets players in uniform
GreenJackets players in uniform(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East League affiliate of the 2021 World Series Champions Atlanta Braves, have announced the home game times for the next season, as set by Major League Baseball.

Game times from Tuesday through Friday will be 7:05 p.m., while Saturday game times will be 6:05 p.m. Sunday games will start at 1:35 p.m. from April until July 3. They will change to 5:05 p.m. starting July 17, with the exception of May 29 (6:05 p.m.), July 3 (6:05 p.m.) and Sept. 4 (6:05 p.m.) 

MORE | One on One with Richard Rogers: Next steps for a new arena

The GreenJackets will not play on Mondays, as that is a league off day.

The full promotional schedule, including post-game fireworks shows, giveaways and theme nights, will be released by the GreenJackets in the future.

SEE THE SCHEDULE:

This year was the kickoff to the new affiliation with the Atlanta Braves, having accepted back in February. The Augusta GreenJackets also saw success off the field, ranking No. 1 in the Low-A League in attendance (out of 30) and ranked in the Top 20 in all of Minor League Baseball (out of 120).

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Football
Heart issue killed Ga. football player, not heat, according to autopsy
Kyle Larson is introduced to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7,...
Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title
Gold gloves up for grabs, state finals start Tuesday at Trustmark Park
Goldschmidt, Edman, Arenado, Bader, O’Neill earn Gold Gloves
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Darnold’s long-, short-term future with Panthers in doubt