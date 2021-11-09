Grant Me Hope | Brothers need an adoptive family where they can thrive together

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to two brothers in the foster care system who are looking for adoptive homes that encourage their relationship to thrive.

Quindale, born in 2007, and Terrion, born in 2009, are smart, outgoing and quiet brothers who like spending time together, watching action movies, and playing and watching football and soccer games.

They also enjoy playing video games, listening to rap music, and playing board games.

“Jenga” is Quindale’s favorite, while “Monopoly” is Terrion’s.

At school, where both boys are well-behaved, get along well with the other kids, and enjoy learning about math, Quindale and Terrion enjoy earning good grades and being acknowledged for that accomplishment.

Quindale and Terrion need a loving adoptive family who will give them the stability, attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment they need to continue to thrive.

“We’re real close. We get along like most brothers do,” Terrion said. “He has been supportive for the last couple of years. I live close to him right now, so I don’t even know what it feels like not to live closer.”

Quindale said: “One thing I learned about being an older brother is being supportive, being there for one another.”

To inquire about these brothers, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

