Grant makes improvements possible at Sylvania food pantry

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SMILE Ministries’ food pantry was the recipient of a recent makeover with the help of an $8,000 grant from Food Lion.

The grand reveal of the pantry’s makeover took place Thursday in Sylvania.

Food Lion is a partner of Feeding America, a network of food banks that includes the CSRA’s Golden Harvest, which works with the SMILE Development Center.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Golden Harvest has seen calls for help double and still reports a 15% higher need for food assistance when compared to pre-COVID levels. According to Feeding America’s projections, 1 in 7 people within the food bank’s 11,000 square mile service area, including Sylvania, are now struggling with hunger.

“Golden Harvest Food Bank is grateful to be linking arms with Food Lion and S.M.I.L.E. Development Center,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest.

She noted that the money from Food Lion has helped fund added capacity and renovations. Projects included increased food storage plus additional lighting and plumbing.

“These changes will ultimately help us serve more guests,” she said. “We are grateful for the support displayed through this grant.”

In addition to the makeover, Food Lion has provided a $30,000 donation to Golden Harvest through its hunger-relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds. The grant will be used for capital improvements for the food bank.

