Advertisement

Grant makes improvements possible at Sylvania food pantry

A grant from Food Lion help fund a makeover at the Project SMILE food pantry.
A grant from Food Lion help fund a makeover at the Project SMILE food pantry.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SMILE Ministries’ food pantry was the recipient of a recent makeover with the help of an $8,000 grant from Food Lion.

The grand reveal of the pantry’s makeover took place Thursday in Sylvania.

Food Lion is a partner of Feeding America, a network of food banks that includes the CSRA’s Golden Harvest, which works with the SMILE Development Center.

MORE | Find restaurants offering Veterans Day deals, meals and discounts

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Golden Harvest has seen calls for help double and still reports a 15% higher need for food assistance when compared to pre-COVID levels. According to Feeding America’s projections, 1 in 7 people within the food bank’s 11,000 square mile service area, including Sylvania, are now struggling with hunger.

“Golden Harvest Food Bank is grateful to be linking arms with Food Lion and S.M.I.L.E. Development Center,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest.

She noted that the money from Food Lion has helped fund added capacity and renovations. Projects included increased food storage plus additional lighting and plumbing.

“These changes will ultimately help us serve more guests,” she said. “We are grateful for the support displayed through this grant.”

In addition to the makeover, Food Lion has provided a $30,000 donation to Golden Harvest through its hunger-relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds. The grant will be used for capital improvements for the food bank.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County

Latest News

Flags
Find restaurants offering Veterans Day deals, meals and discounts
One on One with Richard Rogers James Brown Arena
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Next steps for a new arena
Signs of the season in the CSRA
Signs of the season are popping up all across the CSRA
generic calendar graphic
This weekend: Holiday markets, quilt show, pumpkin smash, more