GOP still tweaking Ga. House map; vote set on Senate districts

ATLANTA - Republicans continue working on a proposed district map for Georgia’s state House even as they slate their state Senate map for a Tuesday vote.

House Republicans released a new map on Monday that would change more than 20 metro Atlanta districts.

Changes in GOP-friendly northern suburbs could make two districts more Republican and one district more Democratic.

Republicans’ new proposal doesn’t make changes to areas southwest of Atlanta.

Republican Rep. Philip Singleton of Sharpsburg has been drawn into a heavily Democratic district reaching north into Fulton County.

Singleton has clashed with House Speaker David Ralston and says the map smacks of retribution.

Georgia lawmakers last Wednesday began a special session to redraw congressional, state Senate and state House districts.

The General Assembly needs to adjust district boundaries at least once every decade to equalize their populations after the U.S. census.

Also on the agenda for the special session is consideration of amendments to the state code based on recently passed changes to federal tax laws.

The General Assembly also needs to consider any local laws that legislators deem necessary to avoid unreasonable hardship of undue impairment of public functions.

Lawmakers are also set to ratify the provisions of several executive orders suspending the collection of fuel taxes. The measures were meant to ensure continued flow of fuel to the state.

The Senate will also need to confirm Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointments of people to various positions since the regular session adjourned.

