Ga. top justices hear challenge to Columbia County court split

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A case was back in the courtroom Tuesday regarding Columbia County’s split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

The Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments to challenge the split on claims that it was unconstitutional.

Columbia County split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit back in July.

Leaders there say the county is saving $1 million a year because of the decision to split.

But challengers argue the decision was racially motivated after voters in the Augusta Circuit elected their first black district attorney, Jared Williams.

No word yet on when the Supreme Court will issue its decision.

