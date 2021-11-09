Advertisement

Ga. sheriff’s deputy dies several days after shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOSCHTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has died from a gunshot wound she received when responding to a domestic dispute.

WAGA-TV reported the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as Lena Nicole Marshall.

Officials say Marshall was shot Friday night after responding to a 911 call from a home about a domestic situation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners sought to remove a woman from their home who didn’t live there.

Investigators said when deputies arrived, the woman pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall.

The sheriff’s office says the second deputy returned fire and killed the woman, Jessica Worsham.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
GOP still tweaking Ga. House map; vote set on Senate districts
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 9
Trestle Pass was closed in Warrenville on Nov. 9, 2021, after a truck hit a railroad overpass.
Warrenville road, train traffic shut down after truck hits bridge
One on One with Richard Rogers James Brown Arena
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Next steps for a new James Brown Arena