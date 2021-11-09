Ga. sheriff’s deputy dies several days after shooting

HOSCHTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has died from a gunshot wound she received when responding to a domestic dispute.

WAGA-TV reported the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as Lena Nicole Marshall.

Officials say Marshall was shot Friday night after responding to a 911 call from a home about a domestic situation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners sought to remove a woman from their home who didn’t live there.

Investigators said when deputies arrived, the woman pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall.

The sheriff’s office says the second deputy returned fire and killed the woman, Jessica Worsham.

