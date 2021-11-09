Advertisement

Former Sen. Max Cleland of Georgia dies at 79

Former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland. (Source: Mercer University/ New Georgia Encyclopedia)
Former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland. (Source: Mercer University/ New Georgia Encyclopedia)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Max Cleland, a former U.S. senator from Georgia and Veterans Administration leader, has died.

Born Aug. 24, 1942, he died Tuesday at his Atlanta home.

After suffering grenade injuries in the Vietnam War, Cleland spent much of his adult life in a wheelchair.

He died of congestive heart failure, according to his personal assistant.

The Democrat was administrator of the Veterans Administration under President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981 and served as Georgia secretary of state from 1982 to 1996.

In 1996, Cleland won his U.S. Senate seat, gaining a reputation in Congress as a moderate. He voted in favor of some Republican budgetary and tax measures while being staunchly pro-choice and pro-environment. He was also one of the 29 Senate Democrats who backed the authorization to go to war in Iraq.

After his defeat in 2002, no Georgia Democrat would win a full term in the U.S. Senate until Jon Ossoff did so in a runoff early this year.

Ossoff released this statement on Cleland’s death:

“Senator Cleland was a hero, a patriot, a public servant, and a friend. His advice as I entered the Senate and in the early months of my tenure have been invaluable. Georgia and the nation will deeply miss him. Alisha and I are keeping Senator Cleland’s family in our prayers.”

