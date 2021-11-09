Advertisement

Find restaurants offering Veterans Day deals, meals and discounts

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To honor members of the military, these restaurants are offering veterans free meals on Veterans Day, November 11.

  • Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free full-size entree when dining in from a special menu. Also, military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within three weeks.
  • Bonefish Grill: Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid ID.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: All veterans and active-duty military will receive 10 free boneless wings and fries whether you dine-in or carry out.
  • California Dreaming: Veterans get 50% off any regular menu entree. This is dine-in only.
  • Carolina Ale House: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Ribeye with a valid I.D.
  • Carraba’s Italian Grill: Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid ID.
  • Cicis Pizza: The pizza chain is offering a free adult buffet with a valid military I.D.
  • Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Chick Special and regular drink.
  • Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal while dining in from a select menu at all participating restaurants.
  • Denny’s: Veterans and active military personnel get a free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’ when dining in from 5 a.m. to noon.
  • Draft Society Taproom - Augusta: Veterans and active military personnel will get 25% off all beer on Veterans Day.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free doughnut at participating locations.
  • Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free doughnut and coffee at participating locations.
  • Golden Corral: During Military Appreciation night on November 11, veteran and active military personnel will receive a free meal from 5 p.m. to closing. This is for dine-in only.
  • Hooters: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage.
  • IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations.
  • La Cocina De El Rey - Grovetown: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free taco combo all day.
  • Little Caesars: Active-duty and veterans can get a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m
  • O’Charley’s: Active-duty and veterans can get a free meal off of a special menu. This is for dine-in only.
  • Outback Steakhouse: Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid state or federal I.D.
  • Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.
  • Shane’s Rib Shack: Active-duty military and veterans get a free BBQ Pork or BBQ Chicken Plate November 10 through 12.
  • Smoothie King: Veterans and active-duty military members get a free 20 oz. smoothie.
  • Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores.
  • Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.
  • Twin Peaks: Veterans and military service members can get a free meal from a selected menu with the purchase of a drink. This is dine-in only.
  • Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Zaxby’s: Active-duty military and veterans can get a free Signature Chicken Sandwich Meal at participating locations.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. WTVM contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire

Latest News

One on One with Richard Rogers James Brown Arena
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Next steps for a new James Brown Arena
Signs of the season in the CSRA
Signs of the season are popping up all across the CSRA
generic calendar graphic
This weekend: Holiday markets, quilt show, pumpkin smash, more
Home for the Holidays: 10 military families receive tickets to be together this holiday season
Home for the Holidays: 10 military families receive tickets to be together this holiday season