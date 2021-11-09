Find restaurants offering Veterans Day deals, meals and discounts
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To honor members of the military, these restaurants are offering veterans free meals on Veterans Day, November 11.
- Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free full-size entree when dining in from a special menu. Also, military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within three weeks.
- Bonefish Grill: Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid ID.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: All veterans and active-duty military will receive 10 free boneless wings and fries whether you dine-in or carry out.
- California Dreaming: Veterans get 50% off any regular menu entree. This is dine-in only.
- Carolina Ale House: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Ribeye with a valid I.D.
- Carraba’s Italian Grill: Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid ID.
- Cicis Pizza: The pizza chain is offering a free adult buffet with a valid military I.D.
- Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Chick Special and regular drink.
- Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal while dining in from a select menu at all participating restaurants.
- Denny’s: Veterans and active military personnel get a free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’ when dining in from 5 a.m. to noon.
- Draft Society Taproom - Augusta: Veterans and active military personnel will get 25% off all beer on Veterans Day.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free doughnut at participating locations.
- Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free doughnut and coffee at participating locations.
- Golden Corral: During Military Appreciation night on November 11, veteran and active military personnel will receive a free meal from 5 p.m. to closing. This is for dine-in only.
- Hooters: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage.
- IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations.
- La Cocina De El Rey - Grovetown: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free taco combo all day.
- Little Caesars: Active-duty and veterans can get a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m
- O’Charley’s: Active-duty and veterans can get a free meal off of a special menu. This is for dine-in only.
- Outback Steakhouse: Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid state or federal I.D.
- Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.
- Shane’s Rib Shack: Active-duty military and veterans get a free BBQ Pork or BBQ Chicken Plate November 10 through 12.
- Smoothie King: Veterans and active-duty military members get a free 20 oz. smoothie.
- Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores.
- Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.
- Twin Peaks: Veterans and military service members can get a free meal from a selected menu with the purchase of a drink. This is dine-in only.
- Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Zaxby’s: Active-duty military and veterans can get a free Signature Chicken Sandwich Meal at participating locations.
