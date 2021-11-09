Find restaurants offering Veterans Day deals, meals and discounts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To honor members of the military, these restaurants are offering veterans free meals on Veterans Day, November 11.

Applebee’s : Veterans and active-duty military receive a free full-size entree when dining in from a special menu. Also, military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within three weeks.

Bonefish Grill : Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings : All veterans and active-duty military will receive 10 free boneless wings and fries whether you dine-in or carry out.

California Dreaming : Veterans get 50% off any regular menu entree. This is dine-in only.

Carolina Ale House : Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Ribeye with a valid I.D.

Carraba’s Italian Grill : Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid ID.

Cicis Pizza : The pizza chain is offering a free adult buffet with a valid military I.D.

Chicken Salad Chick : Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili’s : Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal while dining in from a select menu at all participating restaurants.

Denny’s : Veterans and active military personnel get a free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’ when dining in from 5 a.m. to noon.

Draft Society Taproom - Augusta : Veterans and active military personnel will get 25% off all beer on Veterans Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts : Veterans and active-duty military receive a free doughnut at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme : Veterans and active-duty military receive a free doughnut and coffee at participating locations.

Golden Corral : During Military Appreciation night on November 11, veteran and active military personnel will receive a free meal from 5 p.m. to closing. This is for dine-in only.

Hooters : Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage.

IHOP : Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations.

Little Caesars : Active-duty and veterans can get a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

O’Charley’s : Active-duty and veterans can get a free meal off of a special menu. This is for dine-in only.

Outback Steakhouse : Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid state or federal I.D.

Red Lobster : Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Shane’s Rib Shack : Active-duty military and veterans get a free BBQ Pork or BBQ Chicken Plate November 10 through 12.

Smoothie King : Veterans and active-duty military members get a free 20 oz. smoothie.

Starbucks : Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores.

Texas Roadhouse : Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Twin Peaks : Veterans and military service members can get a free meal from a selected menu with the purchase of a drink. This is dine-in only.

Wendy’s : Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.