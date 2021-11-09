Advertisement

Family sentenced after scheme to defraud SC Medicaid of more than $3 million

File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
File Photo of Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family of four was sentenced Tuesday with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after scheming to defraud South Carolina Medicaid of more than $3.6 million.

Tony Lee Covington, 50, Priscilla Covington, 51, Vanessa McPhaul, 56, and Mary Moses Covington, 51, created two companies claiming to provide rehabilitative behavioral services to members of the disabled community, according to U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.

The companies, Preferred Care Incorporated and Saving Grace Outreach, aimed to aid low-income, disabled people in the state for crisis intervention purposes. They claimed to offer services for people seeking mental health resources.

The companies had fewer than 20 clients but billed South Carolina Medicaid millions of dollars for crisis intervention between 2014 and 2016. The South Carolina Department of Mental Health, on its own, did not bill clients a sum of that amount, according to officials.

During the investigation, clients stated while they did receive some helpful services, they never received any type of crisis intervention from the two companies.

Evidence findings indicated the companies should have been billed approximately $9, but by billing the services as “crisis prevention,” they were paid $67.88 per hour.

“Stealing from agencies that serve those in distress is shameful and illegal,” DeHart said.

Medicaid first performed an audit of Preferred Care when the billing issues were originally detected. The family then created Saving Grace Outreach to have another access to the fraudulent dealings, according to officials.

“This Medicaid fraud scheme enabled providers to steal millions of dollars from taxpayers, which means there’s less money available for people who actually need medical care,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

Tony Covington was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, and his wife, Priscilla Covington was sentenced 39 months in federal prison. Mary Covington Moses was also sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, and Vanessa Covington McPhaul was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, according to DeHart.

No parole will be offered, and all defendants were ordered to repay $3,647,094.83 in restitution to South Carolina Medicaid.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Augusta plant
Dozens sue Augusta plant, alleging exposure to cancer-causing gas
Aiken High School
After fight, gun found in teenager’s book bag at Aiken High School
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler remains missing
A truck hit a power pole and spilled dozens of pallets on Nov. 9, 2021, at West Martintown and...
Aiken County crashes topple power pole, shut train track
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire

Latest News

Classroom
Aiken County schools cut quarantines by 89% in a month
Murdaugh is facing two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses in connection with a...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh
Aiken leaders plan to acquire and redevelop seven downtown parcels to host a full-amenity hotel...
Aiken leaders move forward on downtown hotel, conference center
The shelves are again nearly bare at Shepeard Community Blood Center.
Local blood bank issues critical call for donors as supplies ebb
2 Georgia teachers face charges for inappropriate relations with students