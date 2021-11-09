Education roundup: S.C. State salute, space chats, rural help and more

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the S.C. State University football team as the latest recipient of the agency’s Community Hero Award.

Every player on the Bulldogs football team is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To recognize the team’s great efforts, during halftime of Saturday’s game, DHEC officials Dr. Linda Bell and Felicia Veasey presented university Interim President Col. Alexander Conyers and Athletic Director Stacy Danley with the award.

“Team DHEC is proud to recognize the SC State Bulldogs football team for taking the tremendous initiative to be 100 percent vaccinated against COVID-19,” Bell said. “By each player stepping up to get fully vaccinated, the Bulldogs have taken great strides to protect not only the health of their team, but also the health of their fellow students, faculty, their family and friends, and their community as a whole.”

Local students will get to speak with astronauts

GROVETOWN, Ga. - Savannah River Academy students will have the opportunity to speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station the week of Dec. 6.

The academy was chosen last year to be an International Space Station point of contact, allowing students to talk to astronauts on the station as it orbits over the Earth.

In preparation, the school has engaged in an almost yearlong process of focusing on the study of the history and science of space exploration as well as the technology involved in contacting a moving space station.

The academy was one of seven organizations chosen in the entire country and the only school in Georgia that was selected.

Students who have participated in this event have called it “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Georgia launches effort to support rural students

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide effort to assist school districts with locating and supporting students who have disengaged from school as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency is partnering with Graduation Alliance and dedicating $5 million in COVID-19 relief funds to the location, engagement and individual support of up to 50,000 students in rural areas:

Who have disengaged from school or are chronically absent due to COVID-related school disruptions.

Who are in danger of failing one or more classes.

Whose families have requested additional support.

The Graduation Alliance will provide outreach counselors, academic success coaches, and data collection and communication services toward the efforts.

USC Aiken schedules events this weekend

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken and the Office of Veteran and Military Student Success welcome the community to participate in the third annual Empowering Healthy Veterans Run on Saturday.

It will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Roberto Hernandez Field on the university campus.

Proceeds from the run will help establish the new Veteran and Military Student Scholarship.

Register to participate in an event by visiting usca.edu/ehvcampaign.

Also this weekend at the school is the first Center for Lifelong Learning book fair.

The event will be held Saturday in the B&E Gym from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to donate at the door and be entered to win prizes.

The event will promote local authors and offer book lovers an opportunity to meet and chat with the authors while browsing unique titles.

Public input sought on Aiken County COVID plans

AIKEN, S.C. - As part of the American Rescue Plan, school districts must develop a plan for return to in-person instruction and update the plan every six months.

The Aiken County district is requesting feedback on its first six-month update to the 2021-22 plan.

The updated plan represents changes to district COVID-19 protocols that have occurred since the plan’s initial approval in July of this year.

Stakeholders may view a copy of the updated plan by clicking here.

Feedback and suggestions may be e-mailed to communications@acpsd.net.

How parents can review South Carolina textbooks

AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Education invites the public to review textbooks and instructional materials that have been proposed for use in South Carolina’s public schools.

The materials will be on display at 15 locations as well as online from Nov. 9 to Dec. 9 with instructions for submitting comments available at each site.

The SCDE will post the public the links to digitally access the instructional materials on its website.

Locally, the materials are available for review in person at the University of South Carolina-Aiken, 471 University Parkway, B&E Building 238D, Aiken.

