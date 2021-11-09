Don’t be targeted by porch pirates this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holidays are in full swing, and so is online shopping.

Law enforcement officials say porch pirate activity tends to ramp up around this time of year due to an increased volume of online shopping. And often criminals adapt and find new ways to steal.

So, here are some tips to help prevent porch pirates from taking your packages:

One tip is to have your packages delivered somewhere other than your home. It’s never good to leave deliveries unattended for long periods of time.

The U.S. Postal Service says if you know your package is going to be bigger than your mailbox, try to use a nearby pick-up facility. Or you can customize your drop-off instructions, so the carrier can leave your items somewhere out of sight.

You also might want to consider talking to your employer to see if you can get important packages delivered to your workplace.

You should also take advantage of tracking services for some mail carriers, and require signature confirmations for delivery.

And always monitor your front door. If you have a home security camera system, have it aimed at your front door and mailbox. You might be able to catch mail thieves or suspicious activities on video.

If you do, take it straight to the local law enforcement’s office or the post office.

