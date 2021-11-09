Advertisement

Deputies arrest suspect in Orangeburg County carjacking

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for a carjacking Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was arrested after a car chase and perimeter search of an area just north of Orangeburg.

“The suspect was taken into custody just after 5 p.m. Tuesday,” OCSO authorities said. “Sheriff Ravenell congratulated his deputies and thanked the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the SC Department of Natural Resources for their assistance.”

The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. when deputies say a male subject armed with a handgun approached a motorist at the Quick Pantry at the intersection of Five Chop Road and the Highway 178 bypass.

A report states that the motorist was forced out of a blue Dodge Dakota and the vehicle was last seen traveling toward Orangeburg.

Then on Tuesday evening, OCSO officials said the suspect and the vehicle involved were taken into custody following a vehicle chase. Deputies say more information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

