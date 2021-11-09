Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be clear as high pressure settles over the region. Lows early this morning will be dropping to the upper 30s.

Staying dry though Wednesday. Next front moves through Thursday into Friday. (WRDW)

Wrap and peel weather today. Chilly start with lows in the upper 30s, but temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny today with light winds.

Wrap and peel weather again Wednesday. Temperatures early Wednesday will be dropping to the low 40s. Afternoon highs Wednesday will be increasing to the mid and upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be warmer thanks to increasing clouds and an approaching cold front. Lows early Thursday will be near 50. Rain looks possible by Thursday afternoon as the front gets closer to the region and moisture builds. The cold front will eventually move south and east of the CSRA through the day Friday. A few showers look possible early Friday with possible clearing conditions later in the day.

Behind the front we’ll be back to the sunshine this weekend with cooler highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.