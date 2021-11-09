Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High level clouds will move in over the region. This should prevent most locations from dropping as cool as what we’ve been the past few mornings. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 40s for most of the CSRA. Winds will be calm early this morning.

Scattered showers possible Thursday with our next front moving through the region. (WRDW)

Wrap and peel weather again today. Temperatures early will be dropping to the 40s. Afternoon highs today will be increasing to the mid and upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be warmer thanks to increasing clouds and an approaching cold front. Lows early Thursday will be near 50. Scattered showers will be possible during the day Thursday as we enter the warm sector of our next approaching cold front. A line of showers ahead of the front is expected to move through the CSRA Thursday night with clearing skies heading into early Friday.

Most of Friday looks dry behind the front with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to low 70s.

Lows early Saturday will be down in the mid 40s. Sunshine and cooler highs this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low 60s Saturday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Chilly start Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with highs below average in the low 60s.

