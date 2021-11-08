Advertisement

With a wink, Ga. judge fights ‘tyranny’ of Elf on the Shelf

Elf on the Shelf
Elf on the Shelf(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Santa may have fewer eyes in homes this Christmas season after a judge — jokingly — banned the Elf on the Shelf.

Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard posted a mock order Thursday on Twitter banishing these elves from Cobb County.

According to the holiday tradition, elves hide in homes for weeks before Christmas to report back to Santa on who’s been naughty and nice.

The elf dolls are supposed to move to a different location each night, but sometimes they fail, causing distress among young children.

The judge described his order as a “gift to tired parents.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County
Stevens Creek Road accident
Emergency crews respond to crash on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta
Weekend shooting in Waynesboro kills 1 person, injures 2
Fire truck
Working against wind, Grovetown firefighters extinguish house blaze
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro

Latest News

The defendants are shown in court Nov. 5 in the trial over the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
WATCH LIVE: Jurors see grim photos as trial resumes in Arbery death
Body found near Chili’s in Evans, authorities investigating
(Pixabay)
Fires kill 1 in Edgefield County, damage home in Grovetown
Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017
Remington oldest U.S. gunmaker, moving headquarters to Georgia