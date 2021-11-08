‘We are beyond capacity’: Local animal shelter transports cats due to overcrowding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local animal shelters don’t have space for all the cats that need a place to stay. The SPCA Albrecht Center sending 25 cats to their partners at the Charleston Animal Shelter – the leaders in the “No Kill South Carolina” movement. This cat crisis has been a trend in shelters across South Carolina but has particularly hit the SPCA Albrecht Center with spacing issues.

At one time, the SPCA has had up to 180 cats/kittens in their care this year, with a normal max capacity of 125. This means cats have been housed in hallways and administrative offices. Though the transport was helpful, there are still 150 cats/kittens in the care of the SPCA Albrecht Center, which is still above capacity.

“These cats are overburdening these shelters here in South Carolina, and especially here at the Albrecht Center. We are beyond capacity. Far, far beyond capacity,” said Barbara Nelson, President/CEO of the Albrecht Center.

The Albrecht Center is a no kill shelter, meaning they do not euthanize for space. However, this overcrowding causes many issues: overburdened staff, resources like food and housing being stretched far too thin, a reduction in the ability to take in animals in need, and the increased risk of communal diseases like upper respiratory infections due to close quarters.

The shelter is encouraging you to get your cats spayed and neutered to reduce overpopulation. The Albrecht Center offers full-service, affordable veterinary care to personal pets, including spay/neuter surgeries and a spay/neuter voucher program. These surgeries can be scheduled by calling (803) 648-6864. More information about their veterinary care services can be found online at www.SPCAVetCare.org.

Adoption is also the number one way to save shelter animals’ lives! For the week of November 8 - November 13, the SPCA Albrecht Center hosts a “Week of Deals.” They are hosting adoption specials this week only including: fee-waived adult cats (over 1 year old), $25 kittens (under 1 year old) and $50 dog adoptions with long-term dogs being fee-waived. To check out the available pets visit: https://www.letlovelive.org/adopt/available-pets/.

Unable to adopt? The SPCA asks supporters to consider donating lifesaving supplies to the shelter animals to help keep them healthy and happy. Visit https://www.letlovelive.org/how-to-help/donate/ for a supply Wish List, or donate through the SPCA’s Amazon Wish List: https://a.co/enQv8gM.

