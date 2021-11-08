Advertisement

Uiagalelei rallies Clemson past Louisville 30-24

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, left, is grabbed by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1)...
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, left, is grabbed by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
By Associated Press
Nov. 7, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei’s 8-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left rallied Clemson to a 30-24 victory over Louisville.

The sophomore quarterback also completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards and two scores in what was a war of attrition between the two schools. Both starting quarterbacks missed time during the game due to injuries. So, too, did Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, who entered the game as the top two rushers for the Tigers. Louisville was led Malik Cunningham, who ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. but the junior quarterback went down with an injury with less than five minutes left in the third quarter.

He came back with 10 minutes left in the game.

