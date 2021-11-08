Tap Truck 2 State brings unique drinking experience to the CSRA

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new local beer to-go option is here with Tap Truck 2 State.

You can book this 1930 restored Chevy for weddings, birthdays, parties and festivals.

And it’s not just beer. They also offer other beverages like coffee, juices and sodas.

This car is the first in the local fleet, but they hope to expand to have more cars.

They’re partnered with a nationwide company called Tap Truck USA who have 60 cars in total.

