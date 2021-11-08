Advertisement

Suspect wanted in string of car break-ins in Wagener

Deputies are seeking to identify this man who is believed to be connected to several car break-ins on the Wagener area.
Deputies are seeking to identify this man who is believed to be connected to several car break-ins on the Wagener area.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify a suspect wanted for multiple car break-ins reported in the Wagener area early last week.

Deputies say late in the evening on Nov. 1 and into Nov. 2, numerous victims reported their vehicles were broken into and robbed.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen tools and various other items from vehicles located in the 200 block of Columbia Road, the 300 block of Collum Pond Road and the 800 block of Sand Dam Road.

Investigators also recovered a stolen truck near the intersection of Wagener Road and New Park Road that is associated with this suspect.

A witness described the suspect has a cross shaped tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts or identity of this suspect is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803)648-6811.

Information can be share anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

