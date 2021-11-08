South Carolina routs Florida 40-17, Gators lose 3rd straight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jason Brown threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in his FBS starting debut and South Carolina’s defense shut down Florida’s potent attack to hand the Gators their first three-game losing three since 2017 in a 40-17 rout Saturday night.

Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White each rushed for over 100 yards and receiver Josh Vann had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown for South Carolina. Gamecocks kicker Parker White had a career-best four field goals. South Carolina became the first team this season to outgain Florida 459 yards to 340.

The Gators were held to 82 yards rushing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.