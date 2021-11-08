Advertisement

South Carolina routs Florida 40-17, Gators lose 3rd straight

South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions...
South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions as the Gamecocks beat Eastern Illinois 46-0 on Saturday night.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jason Brown threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in his FBS starting debut and South Carolina’s defense shut down Florida’s potent attack to hand the Gators their first three-game losing three since 2017 in a 40-17 rout Saturday night.

Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White each rushed for over 100 yards and receiver Josh Vann had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown for South Carolina. Gamecocks kicker Parker White had a career-best four field goals. South Carolina became the first team this season to outgain Florida 459 yards to 340.

The Gators were held to 82 yards rushing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Lockhart was charged after authorities found her mother's remains buried in the...
Autopsy results released for woman found buried in Augusta backyard
Blessin Bussy
Deputies cancel alert after Augusta 15-year-old found safe
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Augusta crime
Man’s body found in front of a home where he didn’t live
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
New issues uncovered on deputy in stun-gun case, family sees body cam footage

Latest News

Kyle Larson is introduced to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7,...
Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title
Gold gloves up for grabs, state finals start Tuesday at Trustmark Park
Goldschmidt, Edman, Arenado, Bader, O’Neill earn Gold Gloves
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Darnold’s long-, short-term future with Panthers in doubt
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the...
Pats shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to 24-6 victory
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Ryan passes for 343 yards, 2 TDs as Falcons top Saints 27-25