Signs of the season are popping up all across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In case you missed it, there were some signs of fall and the holiday season over the weekend across the CSRA. Here’s a look at what happened:

In Augusta

The Holiday Market at the Marina is officially opened for business, with its first day wrapping on Sunday.

It’ll be open every Sunday until Christmas.

The market is at the Fifth Street Marina with plenty of vendors selling everything you need to get into the holiday spirit.

“We want everyone to come out and support us and have a good time while you’re here. It’s a light, fun atmosphere. we have good music playing. we’ll have someone that’s going to be singing some Christmas songs closer to the holidays,” said Beth Christian, who owns the marina.

Meanwhile, Christmas decorations are already up in downtown Augusta.

And if you want to get in the Christmas mood, on Friday 104.3 WBBQ officially flipped the switch to play holiday songs. That will last through Dec. 26 – all day, all week.

In Aiken

Sometimes we all need the chance to let go of all that frustration and pressure, and what better way to do it than pumpkin smashing?

Cold Creek in Aiken held its first-ever pumpkin smash event over the weekend.

Families were invited to get rid of their old pumpkins.

The smashed pumpkins will actually get turned into compost to help grow healthier plants.

In North Augusta

Colorful quilted designs and patterns were showcased in North Augusta.

It was by the Pieceful Hearts Quilters Guild.

They hosted their quilt show at the Riverview Park Activities Center.

It’s held every two years.

This year, the 2021 donation quilt was raffled off to benefit their charity, Camp Rainbow.

Besides offering people a chance to check out roughly 230 quilts on display, the event also helps the guild aid those in the community all year long.

“Any charity that we wish to do, if we wish to work with the veterans at the VA hospital or if we are giving pillow cases and blankets or quilts to the Linus Project or to the Ronald Mcdonald House, all of that comes out of the money that we make in this 48-hour period,” said Tari Griggs, co-chair of the show.

