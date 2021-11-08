Advertisement

Search surpasses 2 months in missing-woman case with local ties

From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PAGELAND, S.C. - It‘s been a little more than two months since a Pageland woman was reported missing in a case with a CSRA connection.

Deidre Annette Reid, 41, was last heard from on Sept. 3 when she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte, N.C.

Police said the person of interest in Reid’s disappearance - Emanuel Bedford - was arrested in Georgia back in October.

Still, police are searching for Reid.

Officials say arrest warrants were obtained for Bedford by Pageland Police Department on Oct. 8 for grand larceny and obstructing justice. Bedford was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Oct. 11 and was extradited to Pageland, S.C.

Emanuel Bedford
Emanuel Bedford

In early October, officials said Bedford — who is from Burke County — was not giving them any information on the whereabouts of Reid.

“I just hope Emanuel tells us where she’s at, whether it’s good or bad,” said Jennifer Reid, Deidre’s sister. “We just want to know where she’s at.”

Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3.

Reid is a 41-year-old Black woman last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail.

Her family last heard from her Sept. 3 and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte, N.C.

Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

Reid’s brother James Reid said he reviewed the surveillance video at the bus station.

He says he saw Bedford walk into the bus station and show his phone to a staff member before getting what appears to be a refund for his ticket.

James Reid says her kids are hurting the worst right now, especially the youngest, Reid’s 7-year-old she has with Bedford.

Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old...
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old Black woman last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail.

“He dreams about his dad standing over her. He’s just petrified right now. He just doesn’t understand why someone who says they love him would take his mother away from him,” said James Reid.

They all want closure, but as eyes tear and voices tremble, James Reid says they need it especially for his nephew.

“You don’t have to do it for me. You don’t have to do it for my siblings. Do it for your son. Give your son closure,” says James Reid.

The Pageland Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance with assistance from South Carolina and Georgia agencies.

To date, multiple aerial and land searches including helicopters, drones, foot, and ATVs has been conducted in several key locations throughout the entire investigation.

If anyone can provide any additional information regarding this case, please contact the Pageland Police Department immediately at 843-672-6437.

Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718....
Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

