Advertisement

SC House to release its redistricting maps; Senate’s are out

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate and House districts will look like when they go to the polls next year.

The House committee handling redistricting plans to meet Wednesday and will likely release its map for its redrawn 124 districts based on population growth and changes in the 2020 U.S. Census.

A Senate committee released a proposed map of that chamber’s 46 districts last Thursday and plans a public hearing this Friday.

Both chambers have suggested they will hold early December special sessions to approve the state House and Senate maps, as well as a U.S. House map they will collaborate on.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire

Latest News

Veterans concert held to honor veterans
Veterans concert held to honor veterans
Local doctors say COVID pill will be ‘a game-changer’ in the pandemic
Local doctors say COVID pill will be ‘a game-changer’ in the pandemic
New pill to fight COVID-19 on the horizon
Local doctors say COVID pill will be a ‘game-changer’ in the pandemic
North Augusta Veterans Concert
North Augusta holds 17th annual Veterans concert
Report shows ‘alarming’ increase in violent crime in South Carolina