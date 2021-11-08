Advertisement

SC father set to appeal death sentence tomorrow after murdering his five children

Timothy Jones, Jr. sits in court during a break in the the jury selection process for his death...
Timothy Jones, Jr. sits in court during a break in the the jury selection process for his death penalty trial at the Lexington County Courthouse. 5/2/19(Tracy Glantz | tglantz@thestate.com)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Timothy Ray Jones Jr. will challenge his death sentence verdict Tuesday.

Jones, Jr. was found guilty of five counts of murder in 2019 after originally pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jones’s children- Mera, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6, Gabriel, 2, and Abigail, 1, were killed “by means of strangulation and/or other violent means or instruments” in 2014. The bodies of his children were found in garbage bags in Alabama.

Jones was found under the influence in Mississippi, where he was also arrested.

Excluding relevant mitigating evidence during sentencing, and refusing to instruct the jury on the consequences of a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict will be mentioned in his appeal. During the trial, Jones Jr.’s defense stated he was schizophrenic, but there was no documented diagnosis at the time of his crimes.

Jones, Jr. will be challenging his conviction alleging certain jurors should have been qualified or disqualified from the case. He never took the stand in his own defense.

A livestream will be attached to this story as proceedings occur tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County
An Edgefield County house fire killed a mother and her 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.
Mother, 8-year-old child killed in Edgefield County house fire

Latest News

Veterans concert held to honor veterans
Veterans concert held to honor veterans
Local doctors say COVID pill will be ‘a game-changer’ in the pandemic
Local doctors say COVID pill will be ‘a game-changer’ in the pandemic
New pill to fight COVID-19 on the horizon
Local doctors say COVID pill will be a ‘game-changer’ in the pandemic
North Augusta Veterans Concert
North Augusta holds 17th annual Veterans concert
Report shows ‘alarming’ increase in violent crime in South Carolina