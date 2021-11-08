Advertisement

Ryan passes for 343 yards, 2 TDs as Falcons top Saints 27-25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain with a minute to go, setting up Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired, and the Atlanta Falcons defeated the mistake-prone New Orleans Saints 27-25.  

Ryan passed for 343 yards, connected twice with Olamide Zaccheaus for touchdowns and the veteran quarterback also ran for a score on a bootleg. Ryan’s second scoring pass gave the Falcons a 24-6 lead with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter. But the Saints rallied to briefly take the lead on Trevor Siemian’s 8-yard pass to Kenny Stills with 1:01 left.

