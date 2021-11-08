Advertisement

GBI investigates Richmond County deputy in alleged sexual assault

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities are investigating a sexual assault allegation against an off-duty Richmond County deputy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said at approximately 12:55 a.m. Monday, its assistance was requested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The case involves a sexual assault allegation made against an off-duty Richmond County deputy, GBI said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a female acquaintance of the deputy alleged the deputy had sexual intercourse with her against her will, the GBI reported.

The incident was alleged to have occurred at the deputy’s residence in Augusta on Sunday evening, the GBI reported.

The investigation is ongoing, the GBI reported.

Authorities haven’t released further details yet.

MORE | New issues uncovered on deputy in stun-gun case, family sees video

