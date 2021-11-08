Advertisement

Remington oldest U.S. gunmaker, moving headquarters to Georgia

Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017
Remington V3 field sport shotgun, Photo Date: 1/11/2017(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday announced Remington Firearms will locate its global headquarters in LaGrange, where it will also open a new advanced manufacturing operation as well as a research and development center.

Through these projects, the company will invest $100 million and create 856 jobs over a five-year period in Troup County.

“Georgia’s firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities,” said Kemp, adding that he is “excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State.”

Founded in 1816, Remington Firearms s one of the United States’ largest domestic producers of shotguns and rifles. Several of the company’s strategic products will be manufactured in Georgia.

“We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry,” said Ken D’Arcy, company CEO.

The company will be hiring for positions in production, operations, engineering, and management, as well as careers in HR, finance, and administration in Remington’s onsite executive offices.

