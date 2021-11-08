Advertisement

QB Daniels returns as No. 1 Georgia dominates Missouri, 43-6

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading No. 1 Georgia to a 43-6 win over Missouri.

The game opened new questions for Georgia at quarterback while affirming the Bulldogs’ season-long defensive dominance. It was Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points. Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the SEC’s leading rusher, was held to 41 yards rushing. Georgia remained undefeated at 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

The Bulldogs were impressive in scoring 40 unanswered points after Missouri’s early 3-0 lead.

