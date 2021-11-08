Pats shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to 24-6 victory

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Mac Jones overcame two early turnovers and threw for 139 yards and a touchdown, J.C. Jackson returned one of three Sam Darnold interceptions for an 88-yard touchdown and the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-6 on Sunday for their fourth win in the past five games.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 106 yards from scrimmage before leaving the game with a head injury and Damien Harris and Hunter Henry scored touchdowns as the Patriots improved to 4-0 on the road this season. Darnold had another miserable outing for Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.