Pats shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to 24-6 victory

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Mac Jones overcame two early turnovers and threw for 139 yards and a touchdown, J.C. Jackson returned one of three Sam Darnold interceptions for an 88-yard touchdown and the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-6 on Sunday for their fourth win in the past five games.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 106 yards from scrimmage before leaving the game with a head injury and Damien Harris and Hunter Henry scored touchdowns as the Patriots improved to 4-0 on the road this season. Darnold had another miserable outing for Carolina.

