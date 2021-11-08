Advertisement

No. 21 Coastal Carolina remains in hunt for Sun Belt title

Coastal Carolina wide receiver Kameron Brown (11) scores a touchdown in the first half of an...
Coastal Carolina wide receiver Kameron Brown (11) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern cornerback NaJee Thompson (6) Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Statesboro, Ga.(Brynn Anderson/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help No. 21 Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 28-8 on a rainy night.

The Chanticleers are tied with Appalachian State atop the East Division standings in the Sun Belt Conference, but the Mountaineers are in the driver’s seat after a 30-27 series victory last month. Coastal Carolina announced an hour before the game that starting quarterback Grayson McCall would not play. The school said McCall is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. McCall is a redshirt sophomore who has thrown for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

He leads the nation in passing efficiency and is third in completion percentage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Lockhart was charged after authorities found her mother's remains buried in the...
Autopsy results released for woman found buried in Augusta backyard
Blessin Bussy
Deputies cancel alert after Augusta 15-year-old found safe
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Augusta crime
Man’s body found in front of a home where he didn’t live
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
New issues uncovered on deputy in stun-gun case, family sees body cam footage

Latest News

Kyle Larson is introduced to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7,...
Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title
Gold gloves up for grabs, state finals start Tuesday at Trustmark Park
Goldschmidt, Edman, Arenado, Bader, O’Neill earn Gold Gloves
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Darnold’s long-, short-term future with Panthers in doubt
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the...
Pats shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to 24-6 victory
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Ryan passes for 343 yards, 2 TDs as Falcons top Saints 27-25