Body found near Chili’s in Evans, authorities investigating

(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County authorities are investigating after a deceased man was found near the Evans Chili’s on Monday morning.

Details are limited but the Columbia County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 62-year-old Willard Baker.

His body was located near the restaurant’s Ronald Reagan Drive location.

Investigation is underway but the coroner reports Baker’s death appears to be from natural causes.

