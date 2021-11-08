‘It’s shocking news for me’: local business owner reacts to downtown Aiken revitalization plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken city leaders are looking to revitalize downtown with a new hotel, conference center, housing and a parking garage.

We spoke to someone who owns a business on the block leaders plan to redevelop. The news shocked him, and this project is about to change his life.

For Alok Kumar Akse, this place is like home.

“I have spent a lot of money here, to build this restaurant, and a lot of energy, lot of months, I did work by myself,” said Akse.

He owns Taj Aiken, an Indian food restaurant on Richland Ave.

He says they’ve been in this spot for about two and a half years.

“It’s a good location, it’s downtown, a lot of people come downtown to enjoy the food,” he said.

City leaders also think it’s a good location.

“This is probably the most iconic block if not one of the most iconic blocks in the city of Aiken,” said Keith Wood, chairman of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission.

Wood expects the commission to buy this land on Tuesday.

$9.6 million for a block of downtown that includes the now closed Hotel Aiken.

They want to turn all this into a hotel, conference center, parking garage and housing.

“This block has enormous amount of potential for us to grow and spur further development, and our city’s been asking for this, so we think it’s the right thing to do,” Wood said.

Taj Aiken is on that block, and included in that sale.

“Then I learned the news we had to close, so it’s shocking news for me,” said Akse.

Akse says he has at least nine months. After that, he doesn’t know what to do... where to go...

“The city has to think about the future of downtown, so it’s not bad, but for me it’s really hard,” said Akse.

Chairman Wood says developers will work with existing businesses like Taj Aiken to make sure they’re taken care of.

He says it will be a year or two before you start seeing major changes to the block.

