Advertisement

Heart issue killed Ga. football player, not heat, according to autopsy

FILE PHOTO: Football
FILE PHOTO: Football(WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) — An autopsy found that a 15-year-old Georgia high school football player died from an “abnormal heart rhythm” and not heat-related illness.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found Joshua Ivory Jr. died July 26 of cardiac dysrhythmia which triggered “sudden cardiac arrest.”

The 15-year-old collapsed on the first day of fall football practice at Macon’s Southwest High School.

Ivory died in a hospital emergency room.

The district says it took extra precautions to avoid heat illness beyond what Georgia rules require.

A coach was placed on leave but quickly reinstated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County
Weekend shooting in Waynesboro kills 1 person, injures 2
Stevens Creek Road accident
Emergency crews respond to crash on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta
Fire truck
Working against wind, Grovetown firefighters extinguish house blaze
Melissa Lockhart was charged after authorities found her mother's remains buried in the...
Autopsy results released for woman found buried in Augusta backyard

Latest News

Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
MAU Workforce Solutions
Job alert: MAU hiring event, career fair for veterans scheduled
Aiken city leaders are looking to revitalize downtown with a new hotel, conference center,...
Downtown Aiken revitalization plan is ‘shocking news’ to some
‘It’s shocking news for me’: local business owner reacts to downtown Aiken revitalization plan
‘It’s shocking news for me’: local business owner reacts to downtown Aiken revitalization plan