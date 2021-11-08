Head-on collision kills one in Edgefield County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one person dead early this morning.

At around 4 a.m., Troopers say the driver of a 2007 Ford Edge was traveling Southbound on S.C. 121 when the driver crossed the center line and hit a tractor trailer head-on.

The driver of the Ford Edge was wearing a seatbelt and was deceased on scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seatbelt and is has no injuries.

