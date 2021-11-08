Harlem teen charged with rape, child molestation

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Harlem teen is facing charges for reportedly raping a 13-year-old victim earlier this year.

Details are limited but arrest warrants allege 17-year-old Christopher Virgil made contact with the victim through social media and text messaging.

He then lured the victim from North Augusta to Harlem where he reportedly raped the victim between July 2 and 3, arrest warrants state

Virgil was detained on Monday. He was charged with rape, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.