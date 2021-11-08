Advertisement

Harlem teen charged with rape, child molestation

Christopher Virgil
Christopher Virgil(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Harlem teen is facing charges for reportedly raping a 13-year-old victim earlier this year.

Details are limited but arrest warrants allege 17-year-old Christopher Virgil made contact with the victim through social media and text messaging.

MORE | Body found near Chili's in Evans, authorities investigating

He then lured the victim from North Augusta to Harlem where he reportedly raped the victim between July 2 and 3, arrest warrants state

Virgil was detained on Monday. He was charged with rape, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to arrest records.

