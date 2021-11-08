Advertisement

Goldschmidt, Edman, Arenado, Bader, O’Neill earn Gold Gloves

Gold gloves up for grabs, state finals start Tuesday at Trustmark Park
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A record five St. Louis players won National League Gold Gloves, with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left fielder Tyler O’Neill earning the fielding honor.

Arenado won his ninth Gold Glove, his first since he was traded last winter by Colorardo. Goldschmidt won his fourth and first since 2017 with Arizona. O’Neill won his second in a row. Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel won his fifth Gold Glove, and San Francisco shortstop Brandon Belt won his fourth.

